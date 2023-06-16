Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,700,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 3,253,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,478. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

