MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 9.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.58. 2,550,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,759,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Trading Down 9.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

MicroVision last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 187,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 88.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.



