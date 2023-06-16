Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 48,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

