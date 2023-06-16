Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 306,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

