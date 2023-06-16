Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.