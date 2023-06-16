Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,228,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

