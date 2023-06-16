Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BATS NULG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
