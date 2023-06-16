Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,888,980,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

