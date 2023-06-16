Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

