MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 6,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,075. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
