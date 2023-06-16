MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 6,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,075. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

