Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $496.84 million, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

