MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Major Shareholder Sells $131,061.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.5 %
MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.17.
MiX Telematics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
