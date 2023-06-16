MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Major Shareholder Sells $131,061.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.5 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.