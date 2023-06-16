Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.66). Approximately 51,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 195,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.68).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.14. The company has a market cap of £145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.