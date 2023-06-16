Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Momentus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTSW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

