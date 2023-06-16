Morgan Stanley Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Intel stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

