M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.37. 363,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

