M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.64. 701,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,723. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

