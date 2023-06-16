M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. 681,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

