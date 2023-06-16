M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.16. 118,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

