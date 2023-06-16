Nano (XNO) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Nano has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.42 million and $1.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,327.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00288859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00510686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00410453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.