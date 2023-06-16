Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.12.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

