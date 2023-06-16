Needham & Company LLC Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $45.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 0.2 %

CFLT stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.