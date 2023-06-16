Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 25,130 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 628,250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in agilon health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,468,829 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE AGL opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

