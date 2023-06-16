Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 3,219 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11,922.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.