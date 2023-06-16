Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 658 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.