Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

