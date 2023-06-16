Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $373,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

