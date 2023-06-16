Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $449,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

