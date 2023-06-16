Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $482,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

