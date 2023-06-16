Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $482,000 Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

PDCO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

