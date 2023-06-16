Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $131.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

