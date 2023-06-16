Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

