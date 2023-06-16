Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $375.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

NFLX stock opened at $445.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

