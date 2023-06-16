Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,893. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.