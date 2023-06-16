Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Heartland Express worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at $883,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 36,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $540,899.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 162,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,352. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

