Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $118.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,802. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.