Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 2,458 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $64.75. 3,931,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

