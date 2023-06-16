New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.