Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nexans Price Performance

Nexans stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48.

About Nexans

(Get Rating)

Nexans SA engages in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Usages, Telecom and Data, and Industry and Solutions. The Power Generation and Transmission segment provides high-voltage cables and services for the connection of offshore wind farms to lands, short or long distance and transnational lands and submarine interconnection projects.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.