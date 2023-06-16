Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nexans Price Performance
Nexans stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48.
About Nexans
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexans (NXPRF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.