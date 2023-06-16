NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.