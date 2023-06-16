Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,426. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

