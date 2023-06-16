Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 22,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 36,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Nocera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocera

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nocera stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nocera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Featured Stories

