Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.76 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

