Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

