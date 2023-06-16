Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Carrier Global accounts for about 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

