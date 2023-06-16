Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in UBS Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

