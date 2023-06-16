North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

