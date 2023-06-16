North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $338,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $406.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

