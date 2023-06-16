NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

NBY opened at $0.67 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.