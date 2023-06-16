Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$78.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.47. The company has a market cap of C$39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$70.69 and a 12-month high of C$132.75.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of C$8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.8644068 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.